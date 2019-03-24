HABICHT, Marion D. (Davis)

HABICHT - Marion D. (nee Davis)

March 21, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Robert G.; dearest mother of Mary Beth Habicht, Judith (Christopher) Mauche and the late Christine (Brian) Kujawa; dear sister of the late Raymond Davis Jr. and Eleanor (late Frank) Nowicki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY where prayers will be said on Tuesday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. George Church, West Falls at 10 AM. Internment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com