GULLETT - David R. March 21, 2019, Lockport, NY, age 82, beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Laudico) Gullett; dearest father of Suzanne (Ron) Kolbe and Michael (Christina) Gullett; stepfather of Terry (Bill) Fehr and Renee Severson; grandfather of eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. He worked as a math teacher at Lewiston Porter High School. He was an avid biker, skier and hiker. He especially enjoyed winters in Naples, FL and spending time with his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst (south of County and N. French Rds.).