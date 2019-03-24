GRIFFIN, Gregory J.

GRIFFIN - Gregory J. February 13, 2019, age 65, of Westfield, NY, beloved husband of Linda (nee Kress) Griffin; dear father of Mark (Amanda) Gorski and April Gorski; grandfather of Hunter, Carter, Mariah Gorski and Penelope Buelow; brother of Paul (Anne) Griffin, Barbara (Bill) White, Thomas (Liz) Griffin and the late Michael Griffin; also survived by nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, who were always there for him. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 30th, from 2-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com