Greenhouse fire results in $4,000 worth of damage

A Thursday morning fire in a greenhouse behind a residence at 2778 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville, resulted in an estimated $4,000 worth of damage to the structure, not including any damaged plants.

The fire started shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of a heating furnace and fuel tank, according to reports. When emergency crews arrived, the owner was spraying the flames with a garden hose. Two Niagara County sheriff's deputies joined in, using their on-board fire extinguishers, before members of the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company arrived to finish the job.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The damage estimate did not include plants, the majority of which appeared to be salvageable, according to reports.