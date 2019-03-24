Deaths Death Notices
GOODMAN, Mother Ruby H.
GOODMAN - Mother Ruby H. March 18, 2019; wife of the late William Goodman; loving mother of Valeria R. Straughter, Deborah D. Brittain, Tyrone (Mary) Guy, Benita C. and David L. (Lucille) Goodman; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of four; sister of Mary Wright and James Haynes; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM Monday. Funeral 12 Noon at Penecostal Temple COGIC, 618 Jefferson Ave. Funeral arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.
Funeral Home:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook