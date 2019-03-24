GOODMAN, Mother Ruby H.

GOODMAN - Mother Ruby H. March 18, 2019; wife of the late William Goodman; loving mother of Valeria R. Straughter, Deborah D. Brittain, Tyrone (Mary) Guy, Benita C. and David L. (Lucille) Goodman; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of four; sister of Mary Wright and James Haynes; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM Monday. Funeral 12 Noon at Penecostal Temple COGIC, 618 Jefferson Ave. Funeral arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.