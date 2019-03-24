Subscribe Today
Texas Tech 78, UB 58
Buffalo's Nick Perkins leads his team off the court for a timeout during the second half.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Matt Mooney drives past Buffalo's Jeremy Harris and Jayvon Graves.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens grabs the rebound away from Buffalo's CJ Massinburg.
Harry How/Getty Images
Buffalo's Jeremy Harris covers a loose ball between Texas Tech's Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards and the Raiders celebrate their lead during the first time-out.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver shoots over Buffalo's Dontay Caruthers.
Harry How/Getty Images
Bulls coach Nate Oats yells to his team.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver scores on a layup past Buffalo's Jeremy Harris.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase shoots over Buffalo's Montell McRae.
Harry How/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Deshawn Corprew reacts after scoring against the Buffalo Bulls.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase grabs the rebound in front of Buffalo's Brandone Francis and Montell McRae.
Harry How/Getty Images
Buffalo's Nick Perkins shoots a free throw.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Buffalo's Nick Perkins is fouled by Texas Tech's Tariq Owens.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Buffalo's Nick Perkins scores against the Red Raiders.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver blocks the shot of Buffalo's Dontay Caruthers.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Buffalo's Dontay Caruthers drives the ball past Texas Tech's Tariq Owens.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Buffalo head coach Nate Oats yells to his team.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Buffalo's Nick Perkins is defended by Texas Tech's Davide Moretti and Brandone Francis during the first half.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens and Buffalo's Montell McRae tip off the start of the game.
Harry How/Getty Images
Smiles at Fleetwood Mac in KeyBank Center
Fleetwood Mac in concert at KeyBank Center
The Little Club: Bar feature
Buffalo Maritime Center: A Closer Look
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Catches of the Week (March 26)
Smiles at The Interrupters in Town Ballroom
Smiles at Beerology in the Science Museum
Smiles at Tokyo Police Club in Town Ballroom
Photo:
1
/ 20
Sunday, March 24, 2019
The No. 6 Bulls' ambitions to advance to the Sweet 16 came up against the Texas Tech Raiders Sunday.
