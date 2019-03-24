Glens Falls 88, Cardinal O'Hara 79, Class B Federation Championship.
Cardinal O'Hara froward Justin Hemphill chases a loose ball against Glens Falls during the second half of the New York State Federation Class B Championship at the Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Glens Falls Joseph Girard III celebrates a 3-point basket against Cardinal O'Hara during the second half.
Cardinal O'Hara Haakim Siner shoots against Glens Falls during the first half.
Cardinal O'Harau2019s Haakim Siner and Glens Falls' David Barclay battle.
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner drives to the basket against Glens Falls.
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill drives to the basket against Glens Falls.
Cardinal O'Harau2019s Justin Hemphill defends Glens Falls guard Joseph Girard III during the first half.
Cardinal O'Hara player Haakim Siner reacts to a foul called on him against Glens Falls.
Cardinal O'Hara player Justin Hemphill grabs a rebound over Glens Falls' David Barclay during the second half.
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill grabs an offensive rebound against Glens Falls during the second half.
Glens Falls forward Joseph Girard III reacts to a 3-point basket against Cardinal O'Hara during the second half.
Glens Falls celebrates a victory over Cardinal O'Hara for the New York State Federation Class B Championship.
Glens Falls player Joseph Girard III receives congratulations from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim after defeating Cardinal O'Hara.
Glens Falls Joseph Girard III cuts the nets after defeating Cardinal O'Hara.
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner shoots against Glens Falls.
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner shoots against Glens Falls during the second half of the New York State Federation Class B Championship.
Cardinal O'Hara mother Tina Kettle applauds her son Justin Hemphill against Glens Falls during the second half.
Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti against Glens Falls.
Cardinal O'Hara players Justin Hemphill and Jaedin Cottman defend Glens Falls shooter Joe Bohlman.
Cardinal O'Hara player Haakim Siner gets called for a foul as Glens Falls player Joseph Girard III.
