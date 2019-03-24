GALEOTA, Catherine P. (O'Brien)

GALEOTA - Catherine P.

(nee O'brien)

Formerly of Buffalo, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2019, at Winchester Garden, Maplewood, NJ. She was 88. Loving wife of Dr. Philip A. Galeota. Dearest mother of Monica G. Hamill (Robert Calandra), Philip Galeota, Cynthia Galeota (Andrew Sprung) and Sandra Galeota-Long (Richard Long). Devoted grandmother of Benjamin Galeota-Sprung, Alex Hamill (Lindsay Zak Hamill), Jonathan Hamill, Jonah Galeota-Sprung and Dylan Long. Dear sister of the late Marion McCarthy Wirth and Annamarie Saab. Aunt of James McCarthy, Jeannine Kohl, George Saab and Mark Saab. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Please visit online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com