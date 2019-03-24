GACA, Marie K. (Kruk)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman R.; loving mother of Cheryl (Rick) Kobza and Ron (Anne) Gaca; grandmother of Jeffrey (Wendy) Kobza, Jason (Claire) Kobza, Gina, Maria, and David Gaca; sister of Edward (Sharon), David (Grace), Charlie (Darlene), and the late Irene (Carl) Neal; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, Thursday morning, March 28th, at 10 AM. No prior visitations. Donations may be made in Marie's name to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences offered at www.wendelandloecherinc.com