FOUST, Daniel R.

FOUST - Daniel R. Of Buffalo, NY, unexpectedly, March 20, 2019, at the age of 34. Beloved husband and best friend of Aleasa (nee Michnik) Foust; cherished son of Richard and Judith (nee Marchwinski) Foust; dear brother of Nicole (James) Helmetzi; loving uncle and godfather of James Richard Helmetzi, and also a loving godfather to Wendy Mack; adored grandson of Theresa (late James) Marchwinski and the late John "Jack" Foust; dearest son-in-law of Daniel and Deborah Michnik; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Friday, March 29th from 2-8 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 AM at the Chapel at St. Mary's Church (Old Church), 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051 (please assemble at church). Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please note that prior services will also be held in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, March 28th at the Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, 216 44th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Phone: 412-682-3445. Final arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com