FOERSTER, James Allan

FOERSTER - James Allan Of Tonawanda, NY, March 15, 2019, beloved husband of Anne (Wilson) Foerster; father of James Andrew Foerster (Shari Price); son of James F. and Patricia (Baillieux) Foerster; brother of Judith (Troy) Beck and Deborah (Andrew) Oertelt; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com