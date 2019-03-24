FADEL, Mary Jane (Timmons)

FADEL - Mary Jane (nee Timmons)

March 19, 2019, age 92; beloved wife of the late George Fadel; loving mother of William (Deborah), Daniel (Petrina), Donna (Raymond) Bryan and Jeffery; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Geraldine (late Edward) Card and Thomas (Irene) Timmons; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday at 9:30 AM, celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com