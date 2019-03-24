EVANS, Craig Steven

EVANS - Craig Steven March 21, 2019, beloved son of Alberta B. Evans; loving father of Kahelia C. Evans (Greg) Hoover and Craig S. Evans, Jr.; grandfather of two; brother of Nathan Orlando, Reginald Earl Evans and predeceased by Kevin Evans; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake, 11 AM Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral, 12 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.