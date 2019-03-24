Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 22.

ALDEN

• 13240 Railroad, Jenny Gerhart to Laura A. Ribbeck, $130,000.

• Three Rod Road, Thomas L. Kreutter to Jill A. Peresan; Joseph P. Peresan, $71,000.

• 12180 Westwood Road, Pfeil L. Scott; Scott Pfeil to Andrew Enser, $36,000.

AMHERST

• 74 Brockton Rdg, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Donna A. Tyrpak; James J. Tyrpak, $732,093.

• 3921 Harlem Road, Abr Properties LLC to 3921 Harlem LLC, $445,000.

• 601 Bauman Court, Excel Property Development LLC to Romira Enterprises LLC, $275,000.

• 71 Brookedge Drive, Robert E. Mcgrath to Muhammad Amjad; Arif Mahmood, $264,000.

• 53 Ginger Court, Anthony J. Casuccio; Linh Casuccio; Tuyet-Linh Casuccio to Christopher P. Amo, $260,000.

• 113 Ponderosa Drive, Liam T. Omahony to Gregory Schultz; Linda Schultz, $235,000.

• 44 Blossom Heath, Ronald Edward Killinger to Graham Bowman; Rachel Bowman, $220,000.

• 40 Ranch Trail, Steven Helms to Nadim Shaun, $216,000.

• 72 West Summerset Lane, Joseph Mufalli to Joseph A. Happ; Joseph Tagliarino, $192,000.

• 85 Creekside Drive, Balakumar V. Emmanuel to Jeffery Sroczyk; Renee Sroczyk, $165,000.

• 26 Meadow Lea Drive, New Opportunities Community Housing Development Corp to Lisa N. Burgess, $152,000.

• 155 Old Lyme Dr Unit 2, Andrea Epolito to Karrie M. Krysztof, $108,000.

• 474 Maynard Drive, Annmarie R. Cellino; Donna E. Gore; Thomas Gore to Patrick Mcnamara, $106,500.

• 1390 Maple Rd Unit 4, Ramiro Arana; Roberto Arana; Ruth Conner; Isabel Hughes; Maria Stoyell to Roberto Guillermo Arana, $105,000.

• 2160 North Forest Road, Peter D. Durham to Allen Guerin; Kristen Guerin, $100,000.

• 80 Springville Ave., Gretchen Cormier; Gretchen G. Cormier to War Chest LLC, $100,000.

• 47 Park Club Ln #4, Ingrid Niemczyk to Erik Waltz, $88,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 44 Manchester Rd 1, Revitalized Neighborhoods LLC to Daniel A. Delano; Margaret Delano, $175,000.

• 5 Woodbrook Drive, Janet E. Downing to Richard B. Qualiana Jr.; Stephanie M. Qualiana, $126,500.

BLASDELL

• 3511 South Park Ave., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Mastr Specialized Loan Trust 2007-02 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Tr to Go America LLC, $20,180.

BOSTON

• 8951 State Road, Strnad Six LLC to Mingo Junction Steel Works LLC, $2,200,000.

• 8406 Zimmerman Road, Daniel Hanna to Michael Gardner; Allyson L. Roach, $164,000.

• 9637 State Road, Gardie D. Paquin; Gardie O. Paquin; Isabell A. Paquin to Dakota H. Ball, $153,340.

BUFFALO

• 224 Vermont, Kc Buffalo Enterprises LLC to Tempo Holdings Inc, $345,500.

• 646 Elmwood, Michele M. Freiert to Lila M. Balali, $330,000.

• 276 Military Road, Peter Adornetto to Sameer Khalil, $325,000.

• 673 Richmond Ave., Jason C. Shell to Jonathan D. Odebralski, $319,900.

• 2189 Seneca, Green Acres Pharmacy Inc to Hook&ladder Development LLC, $275,000.

• 404 Colvin, Nancy Callari Frank; Thomas M. Frank to Donald Ingalls; Lucinda Ingalls, $260,000.

• 344 Huntington Ave., Maria Aquino to Anne Dafchik; Patrick S. Dafchik, $260,000.

• 49 Hopkins St., Arcangelo J. Petricca; 49 Hopkins Inc to Milton Koutsandreas; John Previty, $210,938.

• 234 Oxford Ave., Buffalo House Guys LLC to Andrew K. Chan; Rosa Chan, $205,000.

• 219 Crestwood, Helene Elizabeth Gilbert to Eric Tower, $166,000.

• 26 Mariemont, Dennis N. Caldwell Jr. to Benjamin J. Perrello, $163,000.

• 831 East Ferry, True Community Development Corporation to Kendra Y. Campbell, $154,000.

• 318 Davidson, Deborah Ferguson; Harlem Ferguson to Abdur Razzaque, $129,318.

• 251 Breckenridge, Khin Maung to Jacob Mikula; Sara Mikula, $118,000.

• 10 Geary, Kelly A. Snyder to Saw Htin Kyaw; Zin Mar Thang, $113,000.

• 159 Mineral Springs, Siwat Kiratiseavee to 262 Indian Church LLC, $110,000.

• 219 Potomac Ave., Barbara Tanski; Thomas Tanski to William C. Altreuter; Andrea Schillaci, $93,000.

• 3195 Bailey, Mohammed Osman to Akter Sikder; Joynal Sikder, $88,000.

• 234 Carl, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to David Barry; Serita Barry, $88,000.

• 217 Weiss St., Dennis Warzel; Sean Warzel to Bryantshae A. Zeigler, $85,100.

• 179 Butler, Abdul Haque to Berhane Weldegebriel, $85,000.

• 67 Chadduck, New World Real Estate Inc; New World Real Estate Incorporated to Roberto Diaz, $81,000.

• 147 Woodside, Margaret A. Szczygiel to Merissa Gullo, $80,000.

• 88 Masten, Nadlan Group NY Corp to Tyler J. Heath, $80,000.

• 57 Moreland, Michael Federici to Yvonne P. Kempski, $75,000.

• 81 Kingston, Redbird Properties LLC to Tempo Holdings Inc, $74,900.

• 50 Riverside, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Hi-Tech Real Estate, $73,000.

• 1335 West, Ester Grosskopf; Tuvia Grosskopf to Theowen Properties LLC, $70,000.

• 43 Aldrich, Marc Henderson Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Tempo Holdings Inc, $68,000.

• 510 Minnesota Ave., Peter Sciandra to Optimistic Inc, $67,000.

• 188 Berkshire, Zadid Corporation to Alimush S. Chowdhury, $62,000.

• 475 Riley, Dp Properties WNY LLC to Subir Krishna Nath, $62,000.

• 141 Brunswick, Michael Magby to 716 Estates LLC, $60,000.

• 42 Polish Place, Marguerite Golombek; Marguerite Golomek to Donald W. Schwendler, $57,000.

• 48 Wade, Lny Real Estate LLC to Mohammed Osman, $52,000.

• 471 Norfolk Ave., Tz Corporation to Arrj Inc, $50,000.

• 14 Malsch Place, Kat Property&management LLC to Shalom Hallali, $50,000.

• 21 Progressive, Lawrence L. Walgate Sr.; Lawrence Lewis Walgate to Red Rose&sons LLC, $50,000.

• 34 Parkridge, Kodjo Realty LLC to Md M. Rahman, $47,000.

• 358 Wyoming, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to H&l Business Inc, $47,000.

• 158 Theodore, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Golden Blue LLC, $41,000.

• 208 Texas, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Famous Corporation, $40,000.

• 124 Cable, Ligstar Properties Limited; Ligstar Properties Ltd to Property Ink Inc, $39,000.

• 523 La Salle, Nikia Graves to Safwan Corporation, $38,000.

• 155 Hazelwood Ave., Peter Sciandra to Kalam Mohamad Khan Bin Abul; Sabni Kashida Binti Ahmad, $37,000.

• 98 Aldrich, Patrick J. Foley to Kimberly M. Hoffstetter, $36,600.

• 52 Euclid, Ligstar Properties Limited; Ligstar Properties Ltd to Tayrona Development Inc, $35,000.

• 94 Ash, Vkm LLC to Md Sheikh, $35,000.

• 422 Cornwall, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Amana Begum; Abdul K. Howladar, $34,000.

• 348 Ideal St., Duran Properties LLC to Ahmet M. Ozgen, $34,000.

• 72 Federal, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Amana Begum; Abdul K. Howladar, $32,000.

• 44 Barton, Saido Sabtow to Noor Abdurahman; Maryan Hassan, $30,000.

• 145 East Parade Ave., Fernando V. Hill to Alam Shafiqul, $30,000.

• 2200 Seneca, Green Acres Pharmacy Inc to 2202 Seneca LLC, $30,000.

• 1961 South Park, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Ramaz LLC, $29,000.

• 26 Harriett Ave., Robert C. Baron; Sandra L. Krawczyk to Mohammed G. Uddin, $28,100.

• 87 Freund, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-Nc1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates&see to Go America LLC, $23,690.

• 255 Moselle St., Anowara Hossain; Laki Sultana to Laki Sultana, $21,000.

• 34 Townsend, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Abdel Mojed, $19,000.

• 45 Schiller, Marie A. Ambrose to Kimberly Lata, $17,000.

• 144 Wohlers, Shirley Burnett to Khalada Akter, $15,000.

• 145 East Parade Ave., Alam Shafiqul to Amaari Properties LLC, $15,000.

• 409 Koons, Fareda LLC to Mosammat Akter; Most L. Akter; Jahan O. Most, $10,900.

• 178 Barnard, Donald T. Czapla to Property Ink Inc, $10,596.

• 445 Willett, Paula M. Boslow-Byczynski; Paula M. Byczynski to Fred Punturiero, $10,250.

• 445 Willett, Boslow David J Bkr Tr; Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr to Fred Punturiero, $10,250.

• 26 Minton, Scott Dunkle to Matthew Austin, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 24 Claude Drive, Theresa L. Markey to Jillian C. Bryant; Steven M. Delmar, $175,000.

• 60 Marilyn Drive, John D. Flynn to Jeremy M. Kasprzyk, $138,500.

• 33 John Brian Lane, Patrick J. Maloney; Penny L. Spellburg to Citimortgage Inc, $135,405.

• 64 Beverly Drive, Dominic J. Pompo; Kelly M. Pompo to Crystal Lynn Smith, $130,000.

• 140 Parkedge Drive, Peberi Properties LLC to Steven Strobele; Timothy Strobele, $114,900.

• 699 Huth Road, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Jason Allen Jr., $110,250.

• 63 Lucerne Court, Steven A. Brodlowicz; Michael Dwan; Lahni E. Thomas to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $104,937.

• 11 Cherry Lane, Francis H. Weibel; Francis Henry Weibel; Norman Weibel; Timothy Weibel to Tarma Felix Perales, $103,000.

• 55 Northern Parkway, Dolores F. Reger; Franklin A. Stachowiak to Fannie Mae, $95,975.

• 302 North Pleasant Parkway, Frank Trzaska to Htoo Klee, $92,500.

• 86 Dubonnet Drive, Ali Aljuwani to 28 Navel LLC, $80,000.

• 34 Loxley Road, Jv Property Holdings LLC to Md Luthfur; Hafsa Rahman, $78,000.

• 100 Woodell Ave., Patricia Chronister; Patricia A. Murray to Kyle Robert Bethea, $77,720.

• 39 Barbara Place, Jeanne Thompson to Nicole Hall, $77,500.

• Vacant land Falcon Drive, Charles J. Mauer to Centerpointe Community Church Inc, $75,000.

• 51 Crocker St., Thomas M. Wojnar to Stefan Kablak, $25,000.

• 287 Halstead Ave., Adrian J. Bailey to Esteven Matos, $8,000.

CLARENCE

• 9755 The Maples, Yellow Rose Properties LLC to Kathryn A. Wissing; Ralph K. Wissing Jr., $455,000.

• 6190 Gott Creek Trail, Cheryl M. Reed; John P. Reed to Anthony Stokes; Julie Stokes, $290,000.

• 8855 Sheridan Drive, Michael J. Lee; Terrence E. Lee to Long Associates Architects Pllc, $240,000.

• 9500 Martin Road, Alicia L. Braaten to 9500 Martin Road LLC, $170,000.

COLLINS

• 13890 Quaker St., Patricia S. Pecnik to Anthony H. Bliss; Kara L. Bliss, $108,000.

CONCORD

• 13966 Mill St., Fannie Mae to 7538 Olean Road LLC, $57,500.

EDEN

• 3995 North Boston Road, Alice Touris; Paul J. Touris to Zachary A. Hall, $177,000.

• 3029 Paxon, Leonard J. Krempa; Patricia A. Krempa; Patricia Ann Krempa to Michael Felschow, $104,000.

• 7047 North State Road, Ruth P. Henry to Catherine Henry; Daniel Henry, $36,470.

ELMA

• 1940 Hall Road, Justin Enterprises of Marilla Inc to Christina Dzimira; Marian Dzimira, $395,000.

• 251 Schultz Road, Ashley Biniecki; Michael Perillo; Ralph Perillo to Aaron M. Szrama; Meagan M. Szrama, $285,000.

• 6310 Clinton St., Henry Lesinski; Lorraine P. Lesinski to James M. Corigliano Jr., $277,000.

• 6791 Clinton St., Kim Hozerland; John A. Santoro to Craig Banas, $215,000.

• Vacant land Stolle Road, Della M. Taber; Leonardo O. Taber to Delphine Dietrich; John Dietrich, $55,000.

EVANS

• 6830 Colony Court, Michaela Mendes; Nathan J. Mendes to Jeffrey S. Vandusen, $126,000.

• Vacant land Cain Road, Michela Palmieri to Jacquelyn Dole; Martin Dole, $45,000.

• Vacant land Versailles Road, Bryan K. Kennedy to Jaci Colvin; Jayson Colvin, $35,000.

• 6671 Prescott Drive, Renee L. Ode to Arthur Parry, $17,000.

• 504 Jefferson Ave., Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company National Association Tr; Residential Asset Securities Corporation&see to Cr 2018 LLC, $12,850.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2306 Oakfield Road, Thomas J. Dougherty to Catherine E. Mongan; Eugene F. Mongan, $475,000.

• 326 Colonial Drive, Perry D. Figliotti to Laura K. Janik; Amanda L. Raimondi, $221,000.

• 2884 Stony Point Road, Robert F. Mesmer; Amanda Schultz to Harpreet Kaur; Sarbjit Singh Khaira, $154,000.

• 135 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek LLC to Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

• 32 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Gina M. Grunweig; Charles H. Grunzweig, $45,000.

HAMBURG

• 3464 Mckinley Parkway, Tru 2005 Re I LLC to Hamburg Mckinley Parkway LLC, $5,010,000.

• 4900 Clark St., Gary A. Kellner; Pamela J. Kellner to Daniel Alvarez; Kathyrn Alvarez, $359,500.

• 1491 Evergreen Drive, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Leonard J. Genovese Sr.; Mary Ann Genovese, $310,853.

• 97 South Buffalo St., Hamburg Counseling Charitable Foundation Inc to Community Concern of Western New York Inc, $260,000.

• 6260-l#23 Eckhardt Road, Caroline E. Pudlewski to Nicole Atwell; Christian A. Calle, $203,500.

• 3925 Nottingham Terrace, Kelly A. Gleason to Andrea N. Gladhill; Richard P. Gladhill, $174,000.

• 83 Marengo Ave., Daniel Alvarez; Kathryn Gleason to Kimberly A. Kline, $157,100.

• 146 Brookwood Drive, Joan Dean; Richard A. Dean; Teresa M. Dean; Kathleen Hughes; Delores D. Neeley; Delores G. Neeley; Deborah D. Rautenstracuh to Kaitlyn Domres, $132,000.

• 5439 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $110,000.

• 25 West Crescent Ave., Helen Est Bell; James Dematteo to Crs Property Services Company, $33,100.

• Vacant land Greenfield Parkway, John Ricci to Raymond A. Costa, $16,000.

HOLLAND

• 13271 Geer Road, William M. Stroka to Marlena Ludwika Burek, $204,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 1333 Mckinley Parkway, Joette M. Beato; Arthur J. Kliszak to Ranjit Singh, $211,100.

• 624 Ridge Road, Josephs Barbershop For Men Inc to Angelo Vazquez Rodriguez, $15,000.

LANCASTER

• 5 Rose St., James E. Wagner to Alyssa Leone; Ryan Rybinski, $280,500.

• 3 Idlebrook Court, Kristin Diangelo to Shiben Naik, $242,000.

• 55 Nichter Road, Spotted Dog LLC to Frances Bologna, $194,315.

• 39 Hanover St., Michael J. Reese to Ronald E. Killinger, $179,000.

• 45 Meadow Lea Drive, Cynthia Bonk; Raymond Dittmer to Jesse Dale Horst; Nicole Renee Horst, $148,000.

• 529 Harris Hill Road, Linda R. Nosbisch; Robert F. Smith to Brad E. Koker, $124,550.

• 4 Weathersfield Lane, David Neighborhoods Inc to Marguerite M. Mikulski, $73,000.

MARILLA

• 1068 Eastwood Road, William W. Frank to Matthew R. Rebmann, $166,495.

NEWSTEAD

• 5400-5402 Barnum Road, Diana Fiske; Donald D. Nicholas; John E. Nicholas Jr.; Susan E. Nicholas to Choice Emplyment Services LLC, $252,500.

• 11230 Hiller Road, Jeffrey Madej; Stacy Madej to Julie Marwin, $105,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 11544 Gowanda State Road, Daniel B. Harkins; Gerard E. Oconnor to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, $66,913.

ORCHARD PARK

• 3860 California Road, Dale E. Wettlaufer to 3860 California LLC, $575,000.

• 3095 Southwestern Boulevard, Oscar Bravo Holdings LLC to Ideal You Weight Loss Center LLC, $507,500.

• 33 Candy Lane, Edward D. Otremba; Marion J. Otremba to Ae Buffalo Properties LLC, $130,000.

• 18 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Forbes Homes Inc, $116,000.

• 5074 Big Tree Road, Randall W. Brown; Scott C. Brown; Lorrie B. Goad to Caylor J. Mangino, $106,000.

• 7284 Milestrip Road, Cory Farrell to Kelly Kolkiewicz; Mark Kolkiewicz, $95,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 54 Franklin St., Village Dry Cleaners&leisure Laundry LLC to Cutting Edge Cabinetry&woodworking Inc, $44,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 578 Morgan St., Erik C. Johanson to Robert M. Brocklehurst III, $142,000.

• 18 Elmwood Pk W, Abc Property Management LLC to Jeffrey S. Basden Jr., $125,000.

• 235 Franklin St., David J. Miller; Mary J. Miller to Adam P. Limpert, $107,000.

• 15 Colonial Drive, Kenneth M. Schreiber Jr. to Anthony P. Mikulec; Chris L. Mikulec, $90,000.

• 41 Fuller Ave., Jane E. Weir to Jonnie L. Oconnor; Michael D. Oconnor, $73,000.

TONAWANDA

• 1940 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sunoco LLC to Delaware Mart Inc, $450,000.

• 107 Dorset Drive, Donald J. Destefano; Mary E. Destefano to John A. Seemueller, $200,000.

• 2910 Eggert Road, Vera Moroz to Gina Powell; Matthew Powell, $171,900.

• 31 Enola Ave., Lara B. Bond to Alexander Tkatschof, $159,600.

• 224 Kelvin Drive, Jeremy J. Limardi; Kayla S. Limardi to Christie Cooks; Rodney P. Cooks II, $155,000.

• 326 Shepard Ave., Ashley M. Ekiert; Josh M. Ekiert to Justin W. Miller; Rachel D. Miller, $147,340.

• 16 Barton Court, Jennifer L. Palistrant to William Jared Drenko, $146,810.

• 328 Moore Ave., Jennifer L. Hicks to Michael T. Califano; Sarah E. Dineen, $139,000.

• 67 June Road, Claudia Cerasani to Joseph Hammann; Maria Hammann, $133,000.

• 136 Washington Ave., Linda C. Dunn; Linda Carol Dunn; Dean Smith to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $125,576.

• 60 Hamilton Boulevard, Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust Mortgage Pass-Through&see; US Bank NA Tr to Trinity Brothers LLC, $108,810.

• 31 Kerr Ave., Justin J. Bleich; Paul A. Vance to HSBC Bank USA NA, $94,073.

• 333 Darlington Drive, Carol Louise Calire to Brian Mancuso, $84,000.

• 357 Floradale Ave., Kimberly Mikulski; Kimberly Murdie; Scott L. Murdie to Allpro Service Inc, $75,000.

• 1104 Highland Ave., Njcc-Nys Crf Reo Subsidiary LLC to Samuel J. Pappagallo, $61,900.

• 22 Harrison Ave., Peter Scott Hendel to Jeffrey Walter; Marla Walter, $25,000.

WEST SENECA

• 115 Leydecker Road, Donald E. Borkowski; Nora P. Borkowski to Bradley J. Mckernan; Theresa L. Mckernan, $264,000.

• 310 Fawn Trl, Catherine Breen; Michael F. Breen to Dawn M. Wisniewski, $195,400.

• 93 Suburban Court, Alan J. Matuszak to Joseph J. Deinzer, $191,500.

• 640 Reserve Road, Susan Justinger to Rodney Terwilliger Jr.; Michael J. Zwilling, $185,000.

• 373 East &west Road, Carolann J. Walker to Kenneth E. Hartmann; Katherine E. Menke, $164,850.

• 33 Briarwood Drive, Joseph J. Deinzer to Katherine E. Mcdonald, $152,500.

• 154 Garry Drive, Nrz Reo Vi Corp to Michael Hope, $130,000.

• 70 Louis Ave., Kenneth M. Kosowski; Vivian R. Kosowski to Michael J. Fitzgerald, $129,000.

• 248 Dwyer St., Karen J. Sipple to Amanda L. Wainwright, $127,900.

• 21 Broadway St., Scott James Bizub; Colette M. Peiffer to Lsf11 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $119,693.

• 227 Wimbledon Court, Janie M. Kondell; Allan J. Rosenberger to Jill S. Hubble, $116,000.

• 186 Barnsdale Ave., Brent A. Hardy to Fortress Homes LLC, $77,000.