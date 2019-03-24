EMERY, Patricia (Smith)

EMERY - Patricia (nee Smith)

March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Fred C. Emery; loving mother of Robert (Judith) and Bonnie (Robert Cassick) Emery; grandmother of Penny Emery and Julie (Dan) Stoner; great-grandmother of Dylan and the late Tripp Stoner; sister of the late Donald Smith. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held privately. Born to Robert Smith and Gwendolyn Mary O'Brian, in 1929, in Altoona, PA. When the soldiers returned from World War II, Pat would meet Fred Emery, with whom she would elope to Buffalo and raise two children in the Town of Tonawanda. Pat was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and was active in St. Amelia School and Parish. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Amelia's Church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. The family would like to thank Hospice, Team 4, especially Morgan, Anne, and Peggy, for their wonderful care of Patricia in her last days, as well as Chaplain Tom. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com