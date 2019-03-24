Edwards, Carol A.

Edwards - Carol A. Age 89, died March 12, 2019, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Carol was born on October 20, 1929 in Lansing, Michigan and lived in Fort Pierce coming from Springville, New York. Survivors include daughters, Barbara Edwards of Erie, PA, Gail (Don) Ploetz of Springville, NY, Nancy (Scott) Hammerton of Penfield, NY, Janet (Rick) Gaskin of Angola, NY; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee S. Edwards; parents, Frank and Anna Messenger; sisters, Donna, Catherine, and Mildred; grandson, Nolan Ploetz. Carol was a dedicated wife for 59 years, a compassionate and kind mother, and a loyal and trustworthy friend. A private burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Michigan at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997 or Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, 224 East Main Street, Springville, NY 14141.