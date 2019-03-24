DUBAJ, Theodore

DUBAJ - Theodore Age 90, of Gowanda, NY, passed away March 22, 2019. Mr. Dubaj worked for many years with NY Bell and other phone companies until his retirement. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy and a member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Slovenian Club, Hidi Hose #4. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and proud Owner of Camp Flathead. He is predeceased by his loving wife Rose; survived by two sons, George (Deb) and David Dubaj and two daughters, Judith (Joseph) Gassman and Sylvia (Eric) Joslin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Stephen and two daughters, Cynthia and Theresa Dubaj; two sisters, Marion Holocinski and Stella Maliborski. Friends may call at MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main St., Gowanda, on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM from St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Gowanda, NY. Burial with Military Honors will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gowanda Vol. Fire Dept. or a charity of choice.