DREWS - Alan F. Of Cheektowaga, NY, after a valiant battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Sholley) Drews; dearest brother of Maureen Drews of Charlotte, NC; son of the late Arthur and Lorraine Drews; also survived and loved by family and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a Funeral will be held Tuesday at 1 PM. Friends are invited. Alan was a proud Army Veteran having served in Vietnam and a member of local 8823 Steelworkers Union. He loved the outdoors and loved to target shoot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes in memory of Alan.