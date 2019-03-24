DOMINIAK, Carmie L. (Nelson)

March 22, 2019, age 77, beloved wife of the late James P. Dominiak; loving mother of Diana Dominiak, Donna (Karl) Franz and Brian (Tracy) Dominiak; cherished grandmother of Kendall, Benjamin, Amanda, Alexis and Alyssa; dearest sister of five brothers and six sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where prayers will be held on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, at 10 AM. Interment to immediately follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com