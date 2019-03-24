DIXON, Scott M.

DIXON - Scott M. December 27, 1973 - March 17, 2019. Scott M. Dixon, 45, of North Tonawanda, died at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. Scott was born December 27, 1973, in Niagara Falls, NY, where he lived most of his life, and graduated from LaSalle Senior High School and Niagara County Community College. Scott, a dedicated sports fan, enjoyed both participating in and watching hockey, baseball (wiffle ball), soccer, and volleyball. He was an almanac of sports knowledge, always willing to share with anyone. He was an avid runner who participated in many obstacle and road races and was a loyal Buffalo Sabres and die-hard Boston Red Sox fan. Scott held multiple career fields as an active duty member of the 107th Air Refueling/Airlift Wing in Niagara Falls. While with Security Forces and as a C-130 Loadmaster, he deployed in support of multiple operations both humanitarian and military. Following 22 and a half years, Scott retired as a Master Sergeant in 2016. Scott will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Virginia. He is survived by parents, John and Sue (Koran); children Ryan and Elise, and their mother Gina (Chiarenza); brothers Chris (Lucia), Jason, and Stephen. Scott is also survived by his treasured niece Julia and nephew Luke, children of Chris and Lucia; grandmother Catherine; and multiple aunts and uncles. He will be remembered by his friends and military colleagues for all the ways that he touched and influenced so many lives. Scott was a selfless individual who, even in death, continues to help extend ALS research to benefit others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://bit.ly/scottdixon. At Scott's request, no services will be held. A Life Celebration will be held at a future date where we can all hoist a beer and share the many fun Scott stories. Condolences, www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com