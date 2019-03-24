Discovery of loaded gun leads to arrest of Buffalo man

A 33-year-old Buffalo man was arrested early Saturday morning for criminal possession of a weapon after he was found in a car on Niagara Street with a loaded black handgun in the glove compartment.

Police officers spotted Damion D. Savage of Fordham Drive "passed out" in his car at 2156 Niagara and asked him for his driver's license. At his direction, officers looked in the glove box and found a .40-caliber gun with 13 live rounds – one in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.

He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, in addition to the basic charge.