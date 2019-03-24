Failure to deliver 'blunts and beer' leads to man's being slashed

A man who never returned from a “blunts and beer” run Saturday night ended up slashing the 23rd Street man who sent him on the mission, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The 40-year-old victim told police that just before 10 p.m. he gave the 59-year-old man money to go out and purchase blunts (marijuana cigars) and beer. When the man did not return, the victim tracked him down on the 2900 block of 21st Street.

The two briefly argued, police said, culminating with the suspect pulling a knife and slashing the victim across the left forearm. He sought treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he received five stitches to close the cut.

Police are seeking a city resident in connection with the assault.