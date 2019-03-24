DALE, Beverly J.

DALE - Beverly J. Of Getzville, died March 17, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Milford and Elmyra Dale; dear sister of the late Richard (Florence) Dale; cherished aunt of Kathleen Dale, Robert Dale, David Dale and the late Paul Dale; devoted great-aunt of Shannon Dale, Lauren Dale, Matthew Dale and Philip Dale. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 9-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. View Cemetery, Pekin, NY. Donations in Beverly's name, may be made to the SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com