DAFCHIK, Debbie (Flanders)

Dafchik - Debbie

(nee Flanders)

Of Lackawanna, NY, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of David A. Dafchik; loving mother of Melissa M. Nuzum; devoted grandma of Davin Mcleod; also survived by many dear friends and her beloved animals. The family will be present to receive family and friends Monday from 4-7 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a service will immediately follow at 7 pm. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.