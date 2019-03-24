CHRIST, Daniel J.

CHRIST, Daniel J. of Lakeview, entered into rest March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Dawn M. (Derkovitz) Christ; devoted father of Ashley (Joshua) Ekiert and Sidney Christ; loving son of the late Robert and Sarah Christ; dear brother of David (Linda) Christ and Susan (Chris) Molisani; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM, a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com