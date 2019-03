BUNCY, Patricia J. (Mapes)

BUNCY - Patricia J. (nee Mapes)

Of East Aurora, NY, left this life on March 13, 2019. She was a loving mother to Floyd Buncy, Susan Vaness (Robert), Lynda Main (Thomas), James Buncy, and valued stepmother to Bonnie Bowen. She leaves three grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Pat loved bridge, old movies and ice cream. There will be no public service per family wishes.