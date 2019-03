BOTTICELLI, Carol Ann (LaBarron)

March 15, 2019. Loving wife of Ronald Botticelli. Beloved mother of Laurie. Dearest daughter of the late Doris LaBarron. Granddaughter of the late Fred and Henrietta Merkle. Survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be private. Carol Ann graduated from the Deaconess School of Nursing in 1972. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com