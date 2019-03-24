[BN] Blitz newsletter: Another head coaching job? It's not something Leslie Frazier is thinking about

After his playing career was cut short due to injury, Leslie Frazier's coaching career started in a different place than most. And in a much different role.

Frazier, the Bills' defensive coordinator the last two seasons, was the first head football coach at Trinity International University, a position he held for nine seasons.

Frazier went from a head coach to a defensive backs coach at the University of Illinois in 1997. He entered the NFL coaching ranks two years later as a defensive backs coach under Andy Reid in Philadelphia. He wouldn't get his next head coaching job until 2011 and was fired from that job in Minnesota at the end of the 2013 season.

Now in Buffalo, working under another former Reid assistant in Sean McDermott, the soon-to-be-60-year-old says wondering when his next head coaching job will come isn't something he does often.

"That’s been kind of an evolution," Frazier said. "Things have changed from where I was in 2013 to where I am now, in 2019, a little bit different stage of my career. So my goals have shifted a little bit. There was a time it was very important to me to get back to being a head coach again. Now, if we could win a championship in Buffalo and ride off into the sunset, I'd be so, so happy, man. Because when you look at what happened when we made the playoffs and you look at the response that we got in Buffalo, can you imagine if we win a world championship in Buffalo?

"I'd be thrilled if that were to happen. I could care less about being a head coach. We bring a championship to Buffalo? Wow!"

Frazier talked with The News about working under Reid and Tony Dungy, playing under Mike Ditka and starting a football program from scratch. And plenty more. Read the latest One-on-One Coverage here.

Robert Kraft speaks: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was "truly sorry" when he offered his first public comments about the prostitution-related charges he faces in Florida. Kraft's apology came in the form of a written statement issued to media organizations on the eve of the NFL's annual league meeting in Phoenix. "I have extraordinary respect for women," Kraft said.

Jon Feliciano could 'maul' his way into a starting role: The new offensive lineman is going to compete for a starting job at guard. If he does, it'll be his physicality that gets him there. “I just try to go out there and give it my all,” Feliciano said. “Just try to go out there and maul people, be physical, try to be the best teammate I can be. I like run blocking, man. I like getting after people. Not to say I mind a pass play now and then, but just being able to run my feet and drive a guy down to the ground is kind of my thing.”

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.