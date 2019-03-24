BEYERS, Melvin G.

BEYERS - Melvin G. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2019. Devoted father of Renee (Norman) Richards, John (Benita) Beyers, Fred (Debbie) Beyers, Mary (late Gerald) Kozlowski and the late Mark Beyers; cherished grandfather of seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Michael and Mabel; dear brother of Marie (late John), Michael (late Phyllis), Viola (Alan), Evelyn (Carl), Charles (Kathleen), William (Rochelle), and the late Shirley (late Joseph), Sally (Salvatore) and Janet (Larry); also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday and Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, South Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Mr. Beyers served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com