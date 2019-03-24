Bettinger - Linda Linda Bettinger, formerly of Langford, West Seneca and West Falls, NY, passed away March 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Stephen and Yvonne Bettinger. She is survived by her sister Yvonne (Mark Haynes) Bettinger and many cousins. Linda was a graduate of North Collins Central School in 1972. While attending high school she enjoyed working in the business office. After high school she enrolled at Hilbert College, earning a degree in Business Administration and later a degree in Computer Science. Linda pursued her education and received a Bachelor of the Arts degree from UB in 1976, cum laude, and later earned her Master's degree in Science in 1982. Linda started her career at Ford Motor Company in Woodlawn. She worked several administrative positions that included labor relations, distribution, payroll and cost analysis. After 25 years of service, she retired from the fast-paced environment of manufacturing. In retirement, Linda learned how to paint and won awards at the Erie County Fair. Some of her works can be seen at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She enjoyed painting landscapes and animal scenes. Her bird paintings always placed her first or higher in art shows. Additionally, Linda was an avid bird enthusiast and provided many feeders and homes for them. Robins, Cardinals and Blue Birds were her favorite birds to watch. Linda's other favorite pastime was traveling the world. She traveled to Egypt, Israel, Ireland, England, Europe, Mexico, Greece, Turkey, Alaska, Tahiti, Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Canadian Rockies, Sicily, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. Her favorite parks were the Grand Canyon, Bryce, Zion, Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore, the Devils Tower, and Badlands. A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 23 at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Service Erie County, any horse rescue, Buffalo City Mission, Epiphany of Our Lord in Langford, NY, or any cancer foundation. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com