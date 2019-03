BAUERLE, William "Billy"

June 30, 1954 - March 3, 2019. Son of the late Richard C. and Dorothy Bauerle (nee Bruso); loving brother of Richard G. Bauerle (Mary), his twin sister Barbara Bauerle Mattucci (Joseph) and Tom Bauerle. Survived by daughters Linda (Carl) Salsbury of Sacramento, CA; Allie and Kaitie Grant, four grandchildren and numerous loving friends. Burial was at Forest Lawn Cemetery.