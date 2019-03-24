ANDOLINA, Michael

ANDOLINA - Michael March 22, 2019, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 64, loving father of Michelle and Charla; beloved son of the late Dominic D. and Marie (DiPiazza) Andolina; nephew of Jean DiPiazza; cousin of Jayne Welker, Charles DiPiazza and many others. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 9:30, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY.