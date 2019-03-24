ALDER, Susan (Kozmycz)

March 20, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest mother of Brenda (Gary) Lee, Amy Konopka and John Alder; dear grandmother of Gage Konopka and Logan Lee; sister of the late Sandi (late Jim) Polanski and the late George (late Judy) Kozmycz; sister-in-law of the late Richard (late Mary Jane) Matyjakowski. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the barron-miller funeral home.