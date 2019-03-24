Medaille College women's bowling qualifies for NCAA tourney

Medaille College's women's bowling team won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championshp on Sunday in Beaver Falls, Pa., and earned the AMCC's automatic to the NCAA championship, in Wickliffe, Ohio April 11-13. Medaille, an NCAA Division III member, will be facing mostly Division I opposition in the NCAA tournament.

The complete NCAA field will be announced at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Medaille defeated Mount Aloysius, 4-1, in a best-of-seven Baker match to capture the league title, winning the last three games with scores of 202,228 and 172.

The Mavericks went into Sunday undefeated but fell to Mount Aloysius in a Mega Match, a total pinfall Baker match. Medaille rallied to win the Baker total pinfall tiebreakder, 863-823, forcing the best-of-seven Baker match.

Mackenzie Derleth, Carla Hansen, Elizabeth Minnard, Morgan Walsh (Maryvale) and Kasey Kosier were in the Medaille lineup. Laura Edholm is the Medaille coach and Jeff Walsh is assistant coach.

Medaille came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the AMCC regular season title with a 13-1 record.