Williamsville North grad sets another Baldwin Wallace lax record

Baldwin Wallace senior Chad Steinwachs (Williamsville North) became the school's all-time goals leader in lacrosse with his first goal in the Yellow Jackets' 16-12 loss to Capital University in their Ohio Athletic Conference opener on Saturday in Berea, Ohio.

It was Steinwachs' 108th career goal. He finished the game with two goals and two assists. He already owns B-W lacrosse records for goals in a season (42), career points (206), career assists (45), assists in a season (12), points in a game (12) and assists in a game (8).