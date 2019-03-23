Historic talk will give glimpse of Burchfield's Gardenville

A glimpse into the historic Gardenville neighborhood during the time Charles E. Burchfield lived there will take place during a talk at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca.

Nancy Tomchuck Barlow, a researcher and former resident of the community, will share stories, pictures and mementos she has collected, including maps, Burchfield sketches and paintings, paintings by his daughter, Catherine Burchfield Parker, and woodcuts by his friend, J.J. Lankes.

Barlow's program will follow a Gardenville parade route that ended at Island Park, now known as the Burchfield Nature and Art Center Park. Barlow recalls what it was like in the community where the famous watercolor artist lived, walked and raised his family.

Admission is free but seating is limited. Call 677-4843 to reserve a place.