Two charged with criminally negligent homicide in heroin overdose deaths

Following two heroin overdose deaths, a man and a woman from Allegany County were arrested Friday on charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced.

On Feb. 28, Wellsville police handled the investigation into the overdose death of a 30-year-old victim. Seven days later, troopers handled the fatal overdose of a 24-year-old victim.

Jessica L. Sprague, 31, of Bolivar and a man were arrested for false written statement and tampering with evidence in the March 7 death.

George R. Brown, 36 of Cuba was arrested after investigators found similarities between the narcotics that were used in the two fatal overdoses, state police said.