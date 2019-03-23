Share this article

Slow down: Black ice causing crashes, including 2 involving Buffalo police cars

Slow down out there!

With temperatures in the low 20s this morning, area roadways are covered in black ice.

Multiple crashes have been reported in Buffalo and throughout the region, including two separates crashes involving Buffalo police vehicles.

Just before 8 a.m., a Buffalo police officer was hurt when a patrol vehicle was struck by two other vehicles on Elmwood Avenue, north of Hertel Avenue.

The officer was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Then at 8:15 a.m., a Buffalo patrol vehicle and another vehicle collided on Bailey Avenue, near Broadway, police said.

The officer and the driver of the other car were both transported to ECMC.

Police were investigating whether the accidents could be weather-related.

City and county crews were out salting roads this morning.

Temperatures are expected to rise this morning, getting up into the upper 30s by midday, according to the National Weather Service. It will be sunny, but windy with gusts as high as 25 mph today.

