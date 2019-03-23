PARA, Esther R. (Zdrojewski)

PARA - Esther R. (nee Zdrojewski)

March 21, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur; cherished mother of Gerard "Gary" (Joan) Para and the late Adrian; loving grandmother of Emily and Steven Para; sister of Renette (late Bill) Faiss and the late Ray (late Virginia) and late Marvin (Anna Jean) Zdrojewski; also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman Sts., Sloan, Tuesday 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Esther was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com