Olofsson scores twice in Amerks' win in Toronto

Victor Olofsson scored a tie-breaking goal in the third period, then added his 27th of the season just 3:16 later Saturday to lead the Rochester Americans over the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, at Coca-Cola Coliseum on the CNE grounds in Toronto.

It snapped a three-game Rochester losing streak which had dropped the Amerks (40-21-5) five points behind the first place Syracuse Crunch in the North of the American Hockey League. Syracuse (41-18-6) played a home game against Utica on Saturday.

The two goals gave the 23-year-old winger from Sweden three in the last two games and his ninth game-winner of the season tying him with teammate Zach Redmond for the AHL lead.

Olofsson, the first Rochester to scored 25 goals or more since Nick Baptiste two season ago, remained on pace to score 30 goals. That would make him the first Rochester player to score 30 or more since Thomas Vanek had 42 and Jason Pominville had 30 in 2004-05.

Olofsson leads Rochester with 56 points.

Chris Mueller’s his 29th goal of the season gave Toronto the first lead at 12:27 of the first period. Remi Elie tied it for the Amerks at 16:51 with assists from Wayne Simpson and Kyle Criscuolo.

Rochester took its first lead at 1:54 of the second when Criscuolo scored his fifth with Jack Dougherty and Elie assisting. However, Baptiste, the former Amerk and Buffalo Sabres who was recently acquired by the Marlies, tied it at 13:30 of the second.

Olofsson broke the tie at 5:35 of the third with Danny O’Regan getting the assist. O’Regan picked up his 24th assist on the second Olofsson goal, too, at 8:51.

C.J. Smith scored his 24th into an empty net with 2:51 left with Kevin Porter (22nd assist) and Taylor Leier (17th) helping.

Scott Wedgewood of the Amerks, who is second in the AHL with 26 goalie wins, stopped 23 shots. Michael Hutchinson had 27 saves for the Marlies. Rochester killed all five Toronto power plays.

The teams will meet again today at 5 p.m. at the same local in Rochester’s third game in three days.