Nude floor-mopping lands maintenance man in hot water

A maintenance man at the Geri Rose Garden Apartments complex in the Town of Niagara was charged with public lewdness last week after a resident emerged from her apartment to find him mopping a second-floor hallway in the nude, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Tuscarora Road complex, according to reports. The woman told police that upon seeing her, the man ran downstairs. Police later arrested Michael D. Stauder, 61, of Lockport.