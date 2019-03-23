Niagara County sets annual spring career fair for Wednesday

The Niagara County Employment and Training Department will hold its annual spring career day from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

Hiring representatives from more than 60 businesses will be on hand, offering positions in a broad cross-section of local industries, ranging from industrial plants to retail, inside sales and health care. Both temporary and full-time jobs will be available.

Attendees are asked to bring their resume and wear interview-appropriate attire.

Up-to-date listings of registered businesses are available at worksource1.com.