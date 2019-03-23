NCCC has chance at National Science Foundation grant

Niagara County Community College has been chosen to participate in a technology education project that could bring the college a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

The college announced Friday it is one of 22 two-year colleges taking part in the Mentor-Connect Project funded by the foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program.

The program gives NCCC a 70 percent chance of winning a grant by using the foundation's help to develop a proposal to improve the college's Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics offerings, focusing on advanced manufacturing, workforce development and entrepreneurship.

The proposal will include partnerships with local school districts, four-year colleges and businesses, helping to make contacts that could lead to jobs for NCCC graduates in the STEM and advanced manufacturing fields.