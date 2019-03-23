MICHELETTI, Amelia (Del Prince)

March 21, 2019, age 82, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Micheletti. Dearest mother of Camille (Ken) Wachowski, Celeste (Dave) Blahowicz and Anthony Micheletti. Dear grandmother of David (Katie), Michael (Kim), Joey (Morgen), Steve (Meg), Michelle (Tim) and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Henry and Josephine (nee Chimera) Del Prince; dear sister of late Concetta (late Richard) Borucki, Rosanne (John) Piwowarski and Henry (Laura) Del Prince; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday 2-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Road and Genesee Street) at 10 AM (please assemble at Chapel). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com