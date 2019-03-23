McCALLUM, Marianne

March 6, 2019. A devoted mother, is survived by her two children, September D. Williams and Marcell T. Yanders. Marianne worked in the medical field for a number of years before dedicating her life to caring for her family. A Service to celebrate and honor Marianne will be held this Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Buszka Funeral Home, 2085 Union Road in West Seneca, NY, at 4:00pm.