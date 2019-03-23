MARCINOWSKI, Agnes M. (Tarapata)

MARCINOWSKI - Agnes M. (nee Tarapata)

March 19, 2019 at age 94. Wife of the late Stephen J.; dear mother of Carol Novack and Dianne (Larry) Saracki; grandmother of Susanne (Darren) Mills, Kari (Wayne) Heacock, Leslie (Geoff) Yoskin, Kelly (Dennis) Becker, Tara (Michael) Corcimiglia, Todd (Tracy) Saracki and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Stanley, Joseph, Peter Tarapta, Anna Stoklosa and Teresa Baccari; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Pacer Funeral Home Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Tuesday 9:30 and Our lady of Pompeii Church at 10 AM. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM. Agnes was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com