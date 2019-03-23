MANN, Linda Lee

MANN - Linda Lee Of Lockport, NY, March 20, 2019. Born August 28, 1965. Loving daughter of William and Barbara (Say) Mann of Sanborn, NY. Linda worked customer service at a local bank recently, but her first love was working with children as a preschool teacher which she did for 20 years after she first graduated. Linda loved to cook, play guitar, sing and write songs. She enjoyed art and was known for the custom shirts, sweatshirts and blankets she made for family members. Linda was an avid reader and had a keen sense of humor... she loved to tease her family and friends. She is survived by her children Joshua Taylor and Jayme (Adam) Mikoll; her brother Glenn (Melanie) Mann; and her sister Cheryl Russell; her companion Michael Molisani; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Caitlin and William Russell and Jonathan Mann, as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Sunday, March 24th at 2 PM in Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport, NY. There will be no prior visitation. Visit pruddenandkandt.com