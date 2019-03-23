Man robs Family Dollar store, eludes police on foot

NIAGARA FALLS — A robber armed with a handgun stole cash from the Family Dollar store at 1628 Main St. Friday evening, then eluded police on foot.

Police were called to the store at 6:19 p.m. and were told that a man running behind the store had just robbed it. An officer jumped from his car and gave pursuit, but ended up losing sight of the suspect on Eighth Street.

Store employees told police that the man had acted as though he were purchasing items before pulling up his sweatshirt to reveal a semi-automatic handgun underneath and announcing "this is a robbery." The clerk removed the cash drawer from his register and the robber snatched a pile of bills before running from the store.

Police said the suspect was about 6 feet tall and 145 pounds and in his late-teens to mid-20s.