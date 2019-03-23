Man gets 42 months in prison for possession, distribution of butyryl fentanyl

A 27-year-old Tonawanda-area man convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of two highly potent, synthetic opioids was sentenced Friday in federal court to serve 42 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said between March 30 and April 18 in 2017, Dominique McDowell sold butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 to undercover law enforcement officers on four occasions in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda. Between December 2016 and April 18, 2017, McDowell sold heroin to confidential sources on multiple occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul C. Parisi, who handled the case, said the investigation into McDowell began with the overdose death of an Amherst resident.