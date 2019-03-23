LANDGRAF, Doris M.

LANDGRAF - Doris M. March 21, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Phillip and Stella Landgraf; loving sister of the late Kenneth (late Doris) Landgraf, Arlene (late Charles) Vandaley, Norma (late Joseph) Emminger and Edna (late Thomas) Marron; loving godmother of Nancy (Robert) Kuzara and Thomas (Beverly) Marron; dearest aunt of Kenneth (Heather) Emminger, Linda (Charles) Dean, Philip (Sean) and Terrence (Leora) Marron; survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, 9 AM at St. Amelia's RC Church. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com